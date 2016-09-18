Virtual reality heads to Photokina 2016 camera and photography show

New technologies are increasingly at the heart of the Photokina biannual photography trade fair, held in Cologne, Germany, where the 2016 edition runs September 20 to 25.

The world of photography and digital imaging has seen phenomenal technological progress over the last few years, expanding the scope of the European photo show to include 360-degree photo and video, Ultra HD, virtual reality, cloud-based storage, apps, the Internet of things and connected cameras for the home.

This year's trade fair -- a reference in the imaging industry -- will showcase the main new products of the summer, such as the Fujifilm X-T2 mirrorless camera, the Nikon D3400 DSLR or the must-see Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

Photokina will also see premieres and product announcements. Specialist high-end lens-maker Zeiss, for example, is expected to create a buzz with new camera lenses and a line of zoom lenses for iPhone. Plus, new mirrorless cameras are expected from Canon, Olympus and Panasonic.

Finally, the show's Leica Gallery will host a "Masters of Photography" exhibition featuring more than 400 shots from acclaimed photographers (Alex Webb, Bruce Gilden, Ellen von Unwerth, Jacob de Boer, Patrick Zachman, etc.). In parallel, Leica will showcase the work of "Upcoming Masters" with an exhibition of shots from a dozen talented up-and-coming photographers.

In the meantime, somewhere across the Atlantic, GoPro is set to announce its first drone, named Karma, on the eve of the show's opening. This eagerly awaited UAV could be set to shake up the world of aerial photography and video.

Almost 185,000 visitors attended the last edition of the Photokina trade fair in 2014.

Photokina 2016 runs September 20 to 25 in Cologne, Germany. Website: photokina.com