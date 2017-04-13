Vikram Solar commissions 10 mw solar plant at Tirupati in AP

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar today said it has commissioned a 10 mw solar plant at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams land in Andhra Pradesh.

"The project has been developed under the PPA scheme between Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd," Vikram Solar said in a statement today.

The project will facilitate green power generation to cater to the energy needs of one of the most famous religious landmarks in India, it said.

With this project, total commissioned EPC project capacity of the company has reached 305 mw in India, Gyanesh Chaudhary, the MD & CEO of Vikram Solar, said.

The company said the solar plant is installed on TTD's land located in Chittoor district. The plant covers approximately 67 acres of area and has a power generation capacity of 10 MWp.

