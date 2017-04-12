Trak N Tell launches all-inclusive vehicle security system, 'Intelli7+'

Vehicle telematics solutions provider Trak N Tell on Tuesday launched the Intelli7 , a comprehensive vehicle and passenger security system equipped with state-of-the-art features While Trak N Tell?s current Intelli7 system is equipped with features like remote engine immobilisation, panic button, and over-speeding alerts, the Intelli7 will include add-ons like the watchman security alarm feature; live tracking to allow customers to see their car?s movement in real-time and lifetime subscription.

?With the risk of car theft increasing day by day, the demand for such products is expected to increase as well. A recent bust of car thief gangs brought to light some serious facts; up to 105 vehicles are stolen in the capital city of Delhi every day,? said Ritu Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, Trak N Tell.

?However, our vehicle security systems, specifically the Intelli7 and the latest Intelli7+ are modified to match driving habits, road rituals and customized needs of Indian families, and can be attached to either personal cars or fleet vehicles for business owners. In addition, our products eliminate the possibility of car theft. Coupled with the Watchman alarm feature, the owner would be quickly informed of any possible security threat to their vehicle, and take necessary measures,? she added.

The Intelli7+ is an upgraded version of Intelli7 and will be available in the market by next week. Both products are designed to meet the individual requirements of customers.

Additionally, while Intelli7 is priced at Rs. 6,999 with three years subscription and Rs. 5,299 with one year subscription, Intelli7+ will be available at Rs. 8,999 with lifetime subscription. The renewal cost of all products is Rs. 150 per month.

