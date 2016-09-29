This ultra-tiny mirror could be the future of optical computing

Think of the tiniest mirror you can imagine. The one created by researchers at the Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris have created is probably even smaller than that--about 250 of them would fit across the diameter of a typical human hair.

By precisely arranging about 2,000 Cesium atoms, Professor Julien Laurat and his team created this nano-sized mirror that happens to have the same level of reflectivity as much larger ones--an achievement that could lead to new developments in optical computing.

The procedure used an extremely thin (that’s 400nm in diameter) optical fiber to place a chain of Cesium atoms in such an alignment that that they are able to reflect light. The researchers had to first decided on a wavelength of light to use, then nudge these atoms to be spaced at precisely half the wavelength of the light in this beam.

In effect, the team was able to actually capture photons within this mirror--here it acted as an optical capacitor of sorts, which could store and transmit these pulses of light. This is similar to what happens in the conventional computing world where this transmission of information is done by transistors and capacitors using electrons.

The milestone achieved by the team of researchers is expected to be instrumental in eventually building circuits composed completely of light that will be many orders of magnitude faster than today’s computers.