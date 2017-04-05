Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: Get over 100 GB 4G data for Rs 999

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, the newest telecom company, announced it has notched an unprecedented 72 million paid subscribers, and extended by 15 days its rock-bottom priced data offer under Prime membership. The company, whose free extended promotional offer came to an end today, also announced a complimentary offer for three months for those who paid Rs 303 prior to April 15.

Reliance Jio announced the Jio Summer Surprise last week where Prime members will be provided with complimentary services for 3 months. When members recharge before the 15th of April using Jio's Rs 303 plan.

While the scheme had been announced earlier, Reliance Jio has now detailed the offers available. Jio Prime offers free voice calling, access to Jio apps, and is offering its Prime members additional free data for the next few months, depending on the scheme to selected. The paid plan will be only implemented after this complementary period expires. It is essentially a continuation of the Happy New year offer with different limitations in place, according to the plan you pay for.

The recharge plan present on the Jio website gives information on the different available plans and the bonus data available with each. Paying just Rs. 99 however, makes the number a Prime customer but does not ensure eligibility. Alongside that payment, one of the schemes, at the minimum Rs. 303 is required.

Jio suggests that this is the first of many surprises in store for Prime members.

Check out the complete offers below: