Schneider Electric India to enhance energy efficiency through low-cost technology

Asserting its commitment to energy efficiency and enabling access to clean energy, Schneider Electric India on Tuesday showcased a range of low-cost clean technologies at the catamaran as part of the Nomade des Mers (Nomad of the Seas) expedition.

The expedition ? which began in 2015 at Brittany (France) and will conclude in Indonesia ? arrived at the Chennai port on Tuesday, after passing through Morocco, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Brazil, South Africa, Madagascar, Mozambique, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The mission of the Nomade des Mers project is to showcase useful, simple and accessible technologies that are also environmentally friendly: low technologies. The catamaran will spend three years travelling the globe testing independent technologies and developing the international low-tech stakeholder and user community. On board, low-tech devices will be put to the test, optimised and linked to others to assess synergies toward achieving a self-sustaining ecosystem.

The objective of the event was to create innovative low tech solutions for a greener future. The winning solution would be displayed and showcased in the ship and will be a part of it in the rest of its expedition.

?These low-cost technologies are simple, cheap and easy to build system designed to tackle basic needs while respecting the environment. The prototype low-cost technologies can play an important role in meeting energy needs in isolated and off-grid areas as well as further add to the momentum established with regard to making India a net exporter of power?, said Ramesh Phatak, R&D Head, Schneider Electric India.

Phatak also stated that the fastest growing sources of environmental impact are not necessarily the tangible, visible ones; although they may dominate the debate and agenda. Increasingly significant are the ?unseen? consequences of technology like e-commerce, virtual reality, remote services, big data, remote collaboration, mobility and the Internet of Things etc.; all of which are instinctively perceived as ?environmentally friendly? but whose impacts can be equally pervasive.

The solutions achieved through the research will be prototyped and submitted for approval by a jury of experts with the long-term ambition of creating a veritable library of tutorial videos open to everyone.

As a financial, technological and human patron of Nomade des Mers, the Schneider Electric Foundation will harness the skills and expertise of Schneider Electric employees for the expedition. At each stop, volunteers of the Schneider Electric Teachers association will be able to take part in events, share their knowledge and pass along their skills.

Additionally, certified technical experts will be invited to participate actively in LowTech Lab by collaborating on studies on select technologies and sharing results from some of their research.

