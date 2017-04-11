Reliance Jio brings Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer: Unlimited usage starting at Rs 309

Recently, Reliance Jio ended its ‘Happy New Year’ offer on March 31 and shortly after that, announced the new Summer Surprise offer. However, Telecom regulator Trai ordered Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw the three-month 'complimentary' offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.

After this entire debacle, Jio is now working on new data plans that will come into effect after April 15 respectively. According to tweets shared by telecom blogger Sanjay Bafna, Jio will offer two data plans - 1GB data and 2GB data. The 1GB plan begins at Rs 309 for the prime members and Rs 349 for non-prime members. It includes 1GB of data per day along with unlimited free calling for 84 days (3 months, assuming that the data offered is for 28 days). New users can also get the entire package at Rs 408 (Rs 309 for the offer along with Rs 99 for Prime).

On the other hand, the 2GB data plan is priced at Rs 509 for Prime members and Rs 549 for Non-Prime members. This one also includes 2GB of data per day along with unlimited free calling for 84 days (3 months, assuming that the data offered is for 28 days). New users can also get the package for Rs 608 (Rs 509 for the offer along with Rs 99 for Prime).