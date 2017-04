NHL-Schedule for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

Schedule of games for the best-of-seven opening round of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs (*-if needed) EASTERN CONFERENCE Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers Game 1 - April 12 at Montreal Game 2 - April 14 at Montreal Game 3 - April 16 at New York Game 4 - April 18 at New York Game 5 * April 20 at Montreal Game 6 * April 22 at New York Game 7 * April 24 at Montreal - - Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins Game 1 - April 12 at Ottawa Game 2 - April 15 at Ottawa Game 3 - April 17 at Boston Game 4 - April 19 at Boston Game 5 * April 21 at Ottawa Game 6 * April 23 at Boston Game 7 * April 26 at Ottawa - - Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1 - April 13 at Washington Game 2 - April 15 at Washington Game 3 - April 17 at Toronto Game 4 - April 19 at Toronto Game 5 * April 21 at Washington Game 6 * April 23 at Toronto Game 7 * April 25 at Washington - - Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets Game 1 - April 12 at Pittsburgh Game 2 - April 14 at Pittsburgh Game 3 - April 16 at Columbus Game 4 - April 18 at Columbus Game 5 * April 20 at Pittsburgh Game 6 * April 23 at Columbus Game 7 * April 25 at Pittsburgh - - WESTERN CONFERENCE Chicago vs Nashville Game 1 - April 13 at Chicago Game 2 - April 15 at Chicago Game 3 - April 17 at Nashville Game 4 - April 20 at Nashville Game 5 * April 22 at Chicago Game 6 * April 24 at Nashville Game 7 * April 26 at Chicago - - Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues Game 1 - April 12 at Minnesota Game 2 - April 14 at Minnesota Game 3 - April 16 at St. Louis Game 4 - April 19 at St. Louis Game 5 * April 22 at Minnesota Game 6 * April 24 at St. Louis Game 7 * April 26 at Minnesota - - Anaheim Duck vs Calgary Flames Game 1 - April 13 at Anaheim Game 2 - April 15 at Anaheim Game 3 - April 17 at Calgary Game 4 - April 19 at Calgary Game 5 * April 21 at Anaheim Game 6 * April 23 at Calgary Game 7 * April 25 at Anaheim - - Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks Game 1 - April 12 at Edmonton Game 2 - April 14 at Edmonton Game 3 - April 16 at San Jose Game 4 - April 18 at San Jose Game 5 * April 20 at Edmonton Game 6 * April 22 at San Jose Game 7 * April 24 at Edmonton