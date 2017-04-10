M&M eyes 3-fold jump in e-vehicle sales, partners Zoomcar

Mahindra Electric expects its electric vehicle sales to jump three-fold this year as it focuses on offering mobility solutions, including partnering with rental firms and cab aggregators.

The company today announced a partnership with Zoomcar, a self-driven car-rental firm, to promote shared mobility of electric cars in India.

"Last year, our focus was to launch new products and this year our focus would be to create mobility solutions with these products, on fleet, retail and shared mobility platform," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)