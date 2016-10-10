Mass Effect: Andromeda release date leaked; possible March 2017 launch

According to recent reports, it’s likely that Mass Effect: Andromeda’s release date has been pushed back to 2017.

Originally slated for a 2016 launch, a leak indicates the sequel to the Mass Effect trilogy from Bioware will instead be released in the fourth fiscal quarter, between Jan 1 to March 31 of 2017. Destructoid first spotted the goof on Amazon yesterday, coming from none other Dark Horse Comics. The comic book publisher has worked with Bioware in the past to release graphic novels set in the Mass Effect universe.

According to the listing for “The Art of Mass Effect: Andromeda”, the book was set to be released on March 21, 2016. What’s important to notice here however is that a line below that says, “Dark Horse will release The Art of Mass Effect: Andromeda simultaneously with the game.”

While this is still unconfirmed, it’s a pretty safe bet that we’re going to see the new space RPG in March. Until then, maybe we can count on learning more at Bioware’s annual Mass Effect event on November 7.