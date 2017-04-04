IFFCO partners Youth4work to help rural youth find employment

Fertiliser co-operative major IFFCO has tied up with online platform Youth4work to help youth in rural areas improve skills for better employability.

IFFCO intends to empower rural youth by not only polishing their employability skills but assisting them in employment using technology, the co-operative said in a statement.

IFFCO has partnered with Youth4work to create 'IFFCO YUVA' - a platform for rural youth under its Indian Cooperative Digital Platform.

Minister of State for Finance, Santosh Gangwar, launched this platform recently at a gathering of nearly 1,500 people in Bareilly.

This platform would empower rural youth to understand various skills related sectors and prepare for related career opportunities offered by companies.

IFFCO YUVA aims to impact nearly 10 million youth over the next three years across rural India and build a competitive skill equity.

On the launch of IFFCO YUVA, IFFCO's MD and CEO U S Awasthi said: "It is an innovative platform launched by IFFCO and Youth4work to help crores of youth in rural India to get better understanding of industry required skills and knowledge as well as promote themselves on digital platform".

Rachit Jain, Founder & CEO of Youth4work, said: "We know talent is everywhere across India, but there s no single window to showcase it."

Through IFFCO YUVA, he said, the company is partnering with IFFCO for the mission to use technology, web and mobile, to impact the rural youth positively by giving them a platform to prove their competencies and improve them to level up with global standards.

