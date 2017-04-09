Frank Ocean goes 'Biking' with Jay Z, Tyler, The Creator on new

featuring Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator during an episode of his Blonded Beats 1 radio show.

Frank Ocean surprised his fans with a new song ?Biking,? featuring Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator during an episode of his Blonded Beats 1 radio show.

A portion of the song was also featured in a teaser video for Blonded, while Tyler, the Creator posted lyrics from his verse on social media.

?Nobody f?ing with me / My accolades hang from my neck / Pedal I drown in the heat / My sapphires drown in my sweat/ White mags but I jet / Jackson I?m saving the streets / I?m Roger Rabbit in the air,? Tyler rapped.

"BIKING" By Frank, Jay and I. My Lyrics. pic.twitter.com/Qp3dSfG5TG — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 8, 2017

NEW FRANK AND TYLER, 'BIKING' pic.twitter.com/zIFwaPAUZ7 — Golf Media (@GoIfMedia) April 8, 2017

Ocean previously collaborated with Jay Z for ?No Church in the Wild? and ?Made in America,? while his history with Tyler, the Creator goes back to 2010, for Odd Future.

