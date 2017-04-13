Copenhagen's Tivoli amusement park unveils artist's "light swarm"

Renowned Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson has created a series of lights - Little Sun Light Swarm - for Copenhagen's Tivoli amusement park.

The thirty-three lamps lighting up Tivoli, which is one of oldest amusement parks in the world, are each constructed from two identical intersecting geometric bronze frames around a tetrahedral core.

Dichromatic glass panels and polished stainless steel mirrors are set into the frames in five different combinations, enabling the lamps to change colour as people pass by.

Eliasson called the lights, which are illuminated from within by LEDs, a swarm of suns because he believes energy does not come from one source, but from many.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)