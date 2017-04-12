Gurugram: Cisco launches 5th global cyber range lab

US based tech giant Ciscoon Wednesday launched its fifth global cyber range lab with an aim to train Indian firms and government agencies on real-world cyber attacks.

"The Cisco cyber range lab aims to provide highly specialised technical training workshops to help cyber security professionals build the skills to combat new age threats," Cisco India President India and SAARC Dinesh Malkani said at the Cisco India Summit 2017.

The facility was inaugurated by National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai. Cisco has four other such labs in Australia.

Rai said "an effective implementation of cybersecurity requires IT infrastructure and technical expertise for which the industry should play a responsible role".

"I would like to suggest that Cisco should offer different modules for tech professionals and agencies like police," he said.

Cisco will also launch a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Pune, its fourth after the US, Poland and Japan in the next few months to provide a broad range of services, including monitoring of threats and its end to end management for enterprise needs. It will be linked to other Cisco SOCs across the world.

These centres are part of Cisco's USD 100 million investment commitment to India.

According to estimates, the demand for cybersecurity experts has grown three times faster than any other IT jobs.

Therefore, training and skilling of cybersecurity workforce has become one of the top priorities for many organisations.

As per a Cisco report, there are more than one million unfulfilled security jobs worldwide currently.

31% of organisations in India (compared to 24% globally) believe that a high requirement of various certifications is a barrier, while 29% organsiations in India consider their workload too heavy to take new responsibilities on cyber security (23% globally), according to another Cisco study.

"As cyber security threats have become more complex, targeted and persistent, modern cyber defences require proactive security operations, run by highly trained staff with the experience and expertise to detect and disrupt sophisticated threats," Malkani said.

"The lab will immerse participants in a simulated real-world cyber-attacks to train them on how to properly prepare for, respond to, and manage a broad variety of threats,"he added

"This experience can be leveraged by companies, academicians, customers and the government and their security teams," he said.

The lab will use 200-500 different types of malware, ransomware and 100 attack cases to deliver realistic cyber-attack experiences.

The training will also educate organisations about the necessary steps required to be taken to respond quickly in the wake of an incident from addressing a basic threat to monitoring and analysing malware infections and providing actionable information and intelligence to customers.