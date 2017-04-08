Can the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro beat its peers?

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, which released on Friday, takes on some formidable models in its product group. Here’s how the OnePlus 3T, Moto Z Play, and Huawei Honor 8 stack up against the C7 Pro.

Samsung added a new smartphone to the C-series dubbed Galaxy C7 Pro in India at a price of Rs 27,990. The device will be available via Amazon India, starting April 11 in Navy Blue and Gold colour variants.

At this price, with the specifications offered, Samsung gives a tough competition to the likes of OnePlus, Huawei, and Motorola who dominate this price range segment. Let’s take a closer look at how the OnePlus 3T priced at Rs 29,999, Moto Z Play priced at Rs 24,999, and Honor 8 priced at Rs 29,999 stack up against the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro.

Display

The OnePlus 3T comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display, the Moto Z Play features a 5.5-inch display and Honor 8 features a 5.2-inch display. Among all four smartphones, the Galaxy C7 Pro sports a massive 5.7-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. It also sports a pixel density of 367ppi and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Galaxy C7 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This is said to be a powerful upgrade from the chipset, which is clocked at 2GHz. It includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB. On the other hand, the OnePlus 3T packs in an internal storage at 64GB but does not include expandable storage. It sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor packed in 6GB of RAM. The Moto X Play packs in a rather older Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. It includes 32GB of internal storage but surpasses the others as it offers an expandable memory of up to 2TB. Lastly, the Honor 8 includes lesser memory — 32GB — but, can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. It is powered by the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 950 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera with features such as Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus. It also packs in a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera also records full HD videos. The OnePlus 3T also sports similar specs — 16MP rear camera with a 16MP front facing camera. Unlike the C7 Pro, the device includes Optical Image Stabilisation. The Moto Z Play also packs in a 16MP rear camera but with a low 5MP front facing camera. But among all other smartphones, it makes up with a front-facing LED Flash. Lastly, the Honor 8 comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with an 8MP front-facing camera.

OS

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, OnePlus 3T and Moto Z Play all run on Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) while the Honor 8 packs in Android v6.0 (Marshmallow).

Battery

The Moto Z Play packs in the largest 3510mAh battery while the OnePlus 3T comes in second with a 3400 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro features a 3300 mAh battery while the Honor 8 comes in last with a 3000mAh battery.

Conclusion

Honor 8 might need to rethink its ‘price-to-specification strategy’, if they want to compete with other brands that offer top-level specs for a reasonable price, particularly in the mid-range phone bracket. While the Moto Z Play is a perfect choice for those who want to store videos on their phones, given that the phone has an expandable memory of 2 TB, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro can be a great choice for those loyal to the brand. On paper, the OnePlus 3T does offer the best specifications for the price. It also runs on a powerful chipset and more RAM, compared to the other devices. If you are willing to pay Rs 2,000 extra, then the OnePlue 3T is a no-brainer. For brand-loyalists, the Samsung C7 is worth the buy.