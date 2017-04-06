Apple finally upgrades the Mac Pro; starting price at $2999

Apple has quietly, updated its Mac Pro lineup. The company has now listed repriced models on its official website. The base model is priced at $2,999, down from $3,999. On the other hand, the second model is now priced at $3,999. The company stated in a press release, "With regards to the Mac Pro, we are in the process of what we call “completely rethinking the Mac Pro.” We’re working on it. We have a team working hard on it right now, and we want to architect it so that we can keep it fresh with regular improvements, and we’re committed to making it our highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers."

Additionally, both devices receive configuration updates. The base model Mac Pro is now powered by a 3.5GHz 6-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, dual AMD FirePro D500 GPUs, and 16GB of RAM. While the higher-end model is packed in with a 3.0GHz 8-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs, and 16GB of RAM. This device is listed as "currently unavailable" on the website. Both models offer expandable storage of up to 256GB and are configurable to 32GB or 64GB of RAM. No other hardware changes have been made to both models.

The news came in a collection of announcements that Apple unveiled to journalists near its headquarters in Cupertino, including a confirmation of new pro-level iMac models coming later in 2017 and a promise that the Mac Mini is still "important” points out MacRumours.

The company is reportedly working hard at work on a “completely rethought” Mac Pro, with a modular design that can accommodate high-end CPUs and big honking hot-running GPUs, and which should make it easier for Apple to update with new components on a regular basis. They are also working on Apple-branded pro displays to go with them. Lastly, these next-gen Mac Pros and pro displays ‘will not ship this year.’