Amazon Prime Video India announces association with Paramount

Amazon has inked a deal with Paramount to offer subscription streaming of new releases and popular films by the the US-based studios in India.

The company will also have online streaming rights to recent releases such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows", "Star Trek Beyond", and "10 Cloverfield Lane", amongst others.

The subscribers of Prime Video will be able to access fan-favourite films and cult-classics from the Paramount library including franchises like "Transformers", "Indiana Jones", "Mission: Impossible", "Madagascar", "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda".

Nitesh Kripalani, director and country head, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best movies be it local or international. We are excited to work with Paramount to bring their future slate of films to our Prime Video customers along with some of the most popular movies in film history."

While Jonathan Greenberg, SVP regional sales Asia Pacific, Paramount TV licensing and distribution said, "Our goal is to deliver our content to viewers how and when they want it and Amazon Prime Video offers an exceptional platform for fans to enjoy new and favourite films on demand." Amazon Prime Video was recently launched in India.

