Air coolers don cool features to lure customers this summer

Air cooler makers are relying on innovation to make their products feature-rich in an effort to make the most of the early onset of summer.

Features like anti-bacterial water tanks, touch screen panel, voice assist, mosquito repellent and remote control are finding their way into air coolers this year.

The segment, which is expected to grow to around Rs 1,800 crore this fiscal, is also seeing entry of new players like Blue Star, intensifying competition with existing players like Symphony, Kenstar, Usha International, Maharaja and Voltas.

With the summer arriving early, the companies are expecting sales to grow by over 30 per cent during the season.

As the air cooler segment evolves over the years, Groupe SEB, which owns brand Maharaja Whiteline, is putting a high priority on new products with innovative features.

"Innovation includes new features added this year like anti-bacterial material, increased air flows and robust design," Groupe SEB India CEO Sunil Wadhwa told

