Solar eclipse 2017: Sorry folks but 'surya grahan' won't be visible in India

While the United States will witness the solar eclipse at 10.19 am in Salem, Oregon, it will be 10.50 pm in India

While the world’s excited that the United States will be witnessing a total eclipse for the first time in 99 years, India, while excited, won’t get to witness the celestial occurrence.

The United Kingdom may see a partial eclipse, but because India is so many time zones away, it’ll be close to 11 pm when the total eclipse is observed in the United States of America.

Today, the deepest part of the shadow, or umbra, cast by the moon will fall over a 70-mile-wide (113-km-wide), 2,500-mile-long (4,000-km-long) ‘path of totality’ traversing 14 states in the US. Millions of people who live there can view the eclipse at its fullest merely by walking outside and simply looking up.

Over the course of 100 minutes, these states across the US will experience more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. Additionally, a partial eclipse will be viewable across all of North America as well.

Spectators and enthusiasts around the world will be flooded with images and videos, captured during the eclipse by 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons, and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station – each offering a magnificent point of view for the celestial event.