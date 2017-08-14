SEE PIC: NASA astronaut tweets picture of massive thunderstorm over central India

Randolph Bresnik, a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps and a NASA astronaut, recently took a breathtaking photo of a thundercloud over central India, which was visible from an approximate height of 250 miles. He even compared it to Mt Everest and stated that the thunderstorm was ‘massive’.

The shadow of this thunderstorm over central India, visible even from 250 miles high. Had to be much taller than Everest, it was massive! pic.twitter.com/SvSpKtWoiP — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) August 12, 2017

He tweeted, “The shadow of this thunderstorm over central India, visible even from 250 miles high. Had to be much taller than Everest, it was massive!” Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan retweeted the image too.