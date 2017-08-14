Essel Group 90 years
SEE PIC: NASA astronaut tweets picture of massive thunderstorm over central India

(TWITTER/Randy Bresnik)
Mon, 14 Aug 2017

Randolph Bresnik, a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps and a NASA astronaut, recently took a breathtaking photo of a thundercloud over central India, which was visible from an approximate height of 250 miles. He even compared it to Mt Everest and stated that the thunderstorm was ‘massive’.

He tweeted, “The shadow of this thunderstorm over central India, visible even from 250 miles high. Had to be much taller than Everest, it was massive!” Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan retweeted the image too.

