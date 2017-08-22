SEE PIC: International Space Station pulled off the photobomb of a lifetime during the 2017 total solar eclipse

Millions of Americans looked skyward in awe through protective glasses, telescopes and cameras on Monday as the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in a century marched from the US Pacific Northwest to the Atlantic seaboard. But, if you notice closely, the International Space Station made a special appearance too.

The rare image was captured by NASA photographer Joel Kowsky while looking up from Banner, Wyoming. The perfectly timed image shows the International Space Station passing in front of the Sun.

Check out the picture below:

Image source: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Also, NASA uploaded a video of the transit of the International Space Station during the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.

NASA stated, “In this video captured at 1,500 frames per second with a high-speed camera, the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming. Onboard as part of Expedition 52 are: NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.”