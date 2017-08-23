Essel Group 90 years
SEE PIC: Elon Musk reveals first glimpse of SpaceX spacesuit, and astronauts may wear it on Mars!

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Wed, 23 Aug 2017-04:18pm IST, DNA webdesk

Here’s how SpaceX Founder and CEO is making sure that the astronauts look and feel good in space.

On August 20th, Elon Musk tweeted that we would soon get a glimpse of what the next generation of spacesuits for NASA may look like. As promised, Elon Musk today released the first photo of his company’s futuristic space suit.

The suit is being built as part of SpaceX's ongoing partnership with NASA. He shared the picture on Instagram and stated that more pictures will be shared in the next few days.

Check out the new SpaceX spacesuit:

Musk stated that the spacesuits aren’t a mock up and they have actually been tested. He wrote in an Instagram post, “First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately.”

