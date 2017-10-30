NASA’s spooky Halloween playlist will give you the chills!

In time for Halloween, NASA has put together a compilation of elusive "sounds" of howling planets and whistling helium that will make your skin crawl.

NASA mentioned on their website, “Soaring to the depths of our universe, gallant spacecraft roam the cosmos, snapping images of celestial wonders. Some spacecraft have instruments capable of capturing radio emissions. When scientists convert these to sound waves, the results are eerie to hear.” It has shared a SoundCloud playlist of creepy space sounds which include roughly 20 tracks.

Most of the tracks include sounds from NASA’s missions over the years to Jupiter and Saturn along with Juno, NASA’s space probe. Halloween or Hallowe'en, also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows' Eve, or All Saints' Eve, is a celebration observed in a number of countries on 31st October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day.

The full playlist can be found here