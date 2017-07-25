Grasshopper mice speak similarly to humans: Study

Grasshopper mice, rodents known for their remarkably loud call, produce sounds in the same way as humans speak and wolves howl, a study has found. Researchers, including those from Northern Arizona University (NAU) in the US, found that grasshopper mice employ both a traditional whistle-like mechanism used by other mice and rats and a unique airflow-induced tissue vibration like that of humans.

They used heliox experiments, laryngeal and vocal tract morphological investigations and biomechanical modelling to investigate how grasshopper mice produce spectacular long- distance calls. "Our findings provide the first evidence of a mouse that produces sound like humans and sets the stage for studies on vocal injuries and ageing," said Bret Pasch, assistant professor at NAU.

"Moreover, the research provides a baseline for a larger comparative analysis of vocalisations in rodents, which comprise more than 40 per cent of mammalian diversity but whose many voices remain undiscovered," said Pasch. Grasshopper mice are predatory rodents that inhabit deserts, grasslands and prairies of the western US and northern Mexico.

Like most mice, grasshopper mice produce ultrasonic vocalisations above the range of human hearing in close- distance social interactions through whistle-like mechanisms. Unlike other mice, grasshopper mice also produce long- distance audible vocalisations, or advertisement vocalisations. Both male and female animals often assume an upright posture and open their mouths widely to generate a loud call that may carry more than 100 meters.

Grasshopper mice have relatively large home ranges, so their calls serve as a mechanism to detect mates and competitors across large distances. Imaging the voice box of grasshopper mice revealed a thin layer of connective tissue and a tiny structure called a vocal membrane previously only described in detail in echolocating bats. In addition, the mice possess a bell-shaped vocal tract, similar in shape to a loudspeaker, which increases vocal intensity, just like opera singers.