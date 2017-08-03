Geological Survey of India confirms meteroite hit Jaipur village on June 6

A rock like object which had fallen in Mukundpura village in the district on June 6 was a metroite, confirmed scientist at Geological Survey of India (GSI) centre here today.

It is the 14th meteorite incident reported in Rajasthan, the GSI said in a release.

A red-yellow coloured metroite weighing 2.23 kg had fallen at 3:15 pm in a field near Bhankrota in the village, nearly 100 meters away from a farm's owner residence.

The meteorite had created a 43 cm round and 15 cm deep pit, the release said.

The GSI had taken the meteorite in its custody on June 7 for a detailed study, which found that it broke into parts after falling from enormous height.

The meteorite was dark black in colour and had sulphur like smell while the fusion crust of the meteorite was 1.5 to 2 mm in thickness, the GSI said.

The chemical study of the meteorite revealed that its crust and inner part had mixture of several chemicals. It was found to be similar to carbonaceous chondrite stone.

For further detailed study, the meteorite sample has been sent to meteorite and planetary science division of the National Center of Excellence in Geosciences Research (NCEGR), the release said