For the first time, 43 Indian scientists to conduct 'Under Ice Moorings' in Antarctica

A team of 43 scientists from the National center for Antarctic and ocean research (NCAOR) is set to launch India’s first expedition, Under Ice Mooring, in Southern Ocean, in the first week of December to understand the seasonable variabilities in the coastal waters of Bharati Station in Antarctic. An under-ice mooring is a line anchored to the seafloor and held aloft by floats at the surface.

“The team of scientists will fly for Mauritius in the first week of December and from there they will reach Antarctic center by a ship which we have taken on lease from South Africa. Under the project the team will place equipment in under ice mooring in the region and later the team will return in February,” said an officer on the condition of anonymity at Goa based research center.

The source who assists the scientists here stated that this expedition is different from 36 expeditions launched by the center in over five decades. “For the first time, the under ice mooring is being launched in the polar region. This will help to study the region between the Polar Front (PF) and PB as well as with an under-ice mooring in the coastal waters of the Bharati station,” he added. Bharati is an Antarctic research station commissioned by India.

This Southern Ocean expedition will be helpful to the scientists to understand the seasonal variabilities in the dynamics and bio-chemical processes of the coastal waters of Bharati station as well, as its impact on this ecosystem. The SO research programme is mainly focusing on the role and response of Southern Ocean to the regional and global climate variability. The source added that availability of long term data from this area is imperative for understanding the various processes affecting the climate so as to evolve suitable mitigating measures.

The center does not have its own ice breaker ship which is used to sail in the polar region. The officer added that Russian ships were being taken on lease for the expedition and now a ship from South Africa will be engaged for southern ocean expedition. "Purchasing such an ice breaker ship is not viable as it costs hundreds of crore and our expeditions happen a couple of times or so in a year," added the source.