Bariatric surgery during adolescence may help in later life

Surgery


 Surgery


 , Representational Image



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
ANI

             

       
  Monday 8 January 2018 16:06 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Bariatric surgery, when performed in adolescence, significant improves cardiovascular disease risk factors later in life, according to a study.

 
Prior to bariatric surgery, 33 percent of the "Teen Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery" (Teen-LABS) study participants had three or more defined cardiovascular disease risk factors.

 
However, three years post-surgery only 5 percent of study participants had three or more risk factors; representing significant reduction in the overall likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease later in life.

 
Marc P. Michalsky, MD, surgical director of the Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Children's, is the lead author of the latest Teen-LABS publication.

 
The study demonstrated bariatric surgery performed during adolescence may provide unique benefits later in life by altering the probability of the future development of adverse cardiovascular events, including the development and progression of impaired glucose metabolism, atherosclerosis, heart failure and stroke.

 
"This is the first large-scale analysis of predictors of change in cardiovascular disease risk factors among adolescents following bariatric surgery," said Dr Michalsky.

 
"The study demonstrated early improvement and reduction of cardio-metabolic risk factors, offering compelling support for bariatric surgery in adolescents."

 
This most recent publication from the Teen-LABS research study extends previous findings describing the baseline prevalence of cardiovascular disease risk factors within the cohort of 242 adolescents.

 
Predictors of change in prevalence of cardiovascular disease risk factors measured included blood pressure, lipids, glucose homeostasis and inflammation.

 
Three years post-surgery, the study showed a reduction in cardiovascular disease risk factors is associated not only with weight loss, but also with age at the time of surgery, pre-operative body mass index (BMI), sex and race.

 
Specifically, increased weight loss, female sex and younger age at time of surgery serve to predict a higher probability of risk factor resolution.

 
Younger participants were more likely to resolve dyslipidemia compared to older patients, while females were more likely than males to demonstrate improvements in elevated blood pressure.

 
"Although relationships between change in cardiovascular disease risk factors and postoperative weight reduction were not unexpected, we learned younger patients at time of surgery were more likely to experience dyslipidemia remission and normalization of high sensitivity C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation), suggesting there may be advantages to undergoing bariatric surgery earlier, even among adolescents," said Dr. Michalsky.

 
The findings have been published in the journal Pediatrics. 

 
 

    
   
