373 Indian scientists from foreign institutes returned home between 2014-2016: Government

Over 350 Indian scientists gave up jobs in reputed foreign institutions between 2014 and 2016 to return to work for domestic establishments, the government informed the Lok Sabha. Of 373 scientists who have returned to India under different programmes, 125 have been absorbed in different institutions. The information was shared in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha by Y S Chowdary, Minister of State in the Science and Technology Ministry.

Under the Ramanujan Fellowship scheme, 123 scientists returned to India between 2014 and 2016, of whom 52 have been absorbed. The fellowship is meant for "brilliant scientists and engineers" from all over the world to take up scientific research positions in India. Under the Ramalingaswami re-entry fellowship, 109 scientists have returned home and 55 have been absorbed while under the Inspire Programme, 141 scientists have chosen to come back home with 18 being absorbed.

The Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship, under the ageis of the Department of Biotechnology, seeks Indian scientists to work in the field of biotechnology. The Inspire fellowship scheme is applicable to basic and applied sciences as well as medicine and agriculture. Apart from this, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has also launched the VAJRA (Visiting Advanced Joint Research) Faculty scheme in June this year.

This scheme is exclusively for overseas scientists and academicians with emphasis on Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origion (PIO) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). Under this scheme, scientists can work for a specific period of time in Indian public-funded academic and research institutions. DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma said these schemes are aimed to address the "brain drain" and attract Indian talent back to their homeland.