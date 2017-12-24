Vivo V7 review: 24mp front camera gives another reason to embrace your selfie love

Vivo in its V series recently launched V7 in India, the latest in its selfie-focused series. When I first saw the newly launched device, I realised that the latest offering from Vivo is quite similar to its elder sibling V7+ in terms of design and specifications. However, there are minor changes which set it apart, like minimal difference in battery capacity, storage and a smaller display.

At present, Vivo is betting high on its flagship product V7 and V7+ in India. With hopes to stand out in the neck and neck market competition, the company has launched V7 at a price of Rs 18,990. But, has V7 got what it takes to be a winner? Let's find out.

Specifications and Design

The display front of V7 boasts of 5.7-inch HD+ 1440 x 720p IPS display that is bright. The touch is responsive and quite smooth. I mostly used V7 for watching videos to kill time in journeys as this month involved a lot of travel and I must say, I was not disappointed.

But, what will immediately gain your attention about the device is that how light weight it is. It fits perfectly in your palm because of its sleek looks and the featherlight form is a win-win for me. This phone is 7.9 mm slim and weighs 139 grams.

The only buttons present on the device are the power button and volume ones on the right side of the device. The left side possess dual SIM+ microSD card slot.

The device does not have a full metal body but gives an impression of one because of its smooth rear panel finish, rounded corners, and metal-like detailing around the rear fingerprint sensor and antenna bands.

The device is powered by Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM.

Here are the full specification of the phone:

5.7-inch FullView 18:9 display (1440 x 720 pixels), octa core Snapdragon 450, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, dedicated microSD, dual SIM slots, 24MP front camera with LED flash, 16MP rear camera, 4G, VoLTE, WiFi, fingerprint scanner, Android 7.1, 3,000mAh, 139g.

Features

The V7 also has a face recognition feature, to unlock it when you raise it to your face. But doe sit pass the test? Well honestly, it is not too great but works fine in decent light. Just like all other Vivo devices, V7 also comes up with all the customisation options like a one-handed mode, motion gestures and cloning of apps among others.

It also was pre-loaded with third party app, but thankfully you can remove them if you want.

Camera

V7 comes with an impressive 24MP front camera. The quality and detailing in the pictures were more than what I expected. But the highlight was surely the bokeh mode, which offers quite a lot in mid-range budget.

V7 gives another reason to go crazy with your selfie love. The rear camera works really well even in low light. There's a beauty mode and a bokeh portrait mode for both of the cameras, rear and front, which I'll say is not disappointing at all. However, it would have been a cherry on the cake if V7 had the option of recording a 4k video.

Battery life

The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery which lasts long. Between the usual apps like slack, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook and a quite a long voice calls, the phone survived the entire day with a few per cent of battery life before I can charge it again.

However, the device takes around an hour and a half to be fully charged but even if I am getting late for office and I charge it 20-30 per cent in the morning, I can use my social media and reply to work mails without the device being shut down entirely.

Overall PerformanceEven after the extensive usage, I did not face any heating issue with the phone or crashing of apps. The device handled multitasking very efficiently without hanging of apps or any kind of slow down. In fact, 4G reception is also good, and the earpiece is loud enough for phone calls.

However, I feel the speaker was not good enough for the media use. But overall, i don't have much to complain about.

AnalysisAfter using the phone for almost a month, I can say that my overall experience was really good. The front camera was everything the company claimed it to be. However, the lack of dual back cameras, a Full HD display and fast charging technology would have been changed the game.

But aiming at the vloggers and social media influencers, Vivo V7 serves its purpose with its 24-megapixel front camera with flash, and the impressive battery output.