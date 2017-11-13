Pune: Toddler dies after falling off unfenced balcony

A two and half year old girl died after she fell from seventh floor of a high rise building in Kondhwa area on Sunday. According to police, staff of the builder had removed the fibre panels of the balcony of the flat from where the child fell down.

The incident took place in newly constructed Shantinagar society in Kondhwa area where family of Miti Jain, the deceased, had moved in just three months back. Girl's father Manish Jain runs a garment business and the family originally hails from Indore.

According to Kondhwa police, the family members were present at home when the incident took place on Sunday. A police officer from Kondhwa police station said, "The girl's father, mother and elder brother were present in the flat but they were other rooms while the girl was playing alone."

"Being Sunday, the builder's staff was carrying out some maintenance work at the building for which they had removed the fibre glass panels installed at the balcony of Jain's flat. Before they could fix it back, Miti walked into the balcony and as there was no fencing at the balcony, she fell down," the police officer added.

Local residents rushed Miti to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case of accidental death but police are now investigating if there was any negligence by the builder and his staff while carrying out the work.