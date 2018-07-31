FINANCIAL PLANNING: Calculate how much retirement corpus will earn after taxes

I'm 32 years. I want to create a retirement corpus of Rs 7-8 crore in 25 years. I have been investing in ELSS and NPS from past two years. Below is my plan. ABRL Focused 25-Rs 2000, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluchip-Rs 2500, L&T Emerging Business-Rs 4000, L&T India Value Fund-Rs 2000, ABRL Tax Relief 96-Rs 4000, Axis Long Term equtiy-Rs 3,500. I invest Rs 18,000 investment per month and increase it by 10% per annum. I have an a Aggressive approach. I have considered ELSS funds as I don't have home loans as of now.. I 'm also investing 50,000 in NPS and will continue to do so. Are these funds appropriate ? Should I add more funds or subtract any of these

—Kaustubh Konor

Though it is ideal to start planning for your retirement when you start work itself, it is still excellent that you are planning for your retirement at the age of 32 years. But you need to take proper advice while planning this. It starts with estimating your retirement corpus requirements correctly. Assuming you will need the retirement corpus till you reach the age of 85 years it would still mean that your retirement corpus will need to last for 28 years after you retire at the age of 57 years. Assuming inflation at 6% throughout and assuming that your retirement corpus is able to earn at the same post tax rate as inflation post retirement a corpus of Rs. 7 crore after 25 years will be able to give you an inflation adjusted pension equivalent to Rs 49,000 per month approximately in today's terms. Please check if that is adequate given your life style and likely retirement expenditure if you retired today.

Turning to investments assuming that you continue with the equity SIPs of Rs. 18,000 p.m. (with increase of 10% every year) and assuming that the post-tax return on such investments is 11% p.a. this can accumulate to around Rs 6.5 crore after 25 years and the NPS investment can accumulate to around Rs 50 lakh after 25 years assuming post tax return of 10%. As far as your mutual fund schemes are concerned they seems to be fine without too much overlap or duplication. Still they are far too many schemes. You could consolidate into two schemes (say Mirae asset emerging Blue Chip (large and mid cap) and L & T emerging business (small cap)) by transferring your future SIPs into these schemes. ELSS should also be restricted to one scheme (either of them).

More important than the choice of scheme is how your plan will cater to other goals that are bound to crop up before retirement such as buying your own home, children's higher education, marriage, etc. Also extremely important is adequate cover for hospitalisation expenses and loss of income due to disability from accident, critical illnesses or from loss of life. I repeat that you should seek professional assistance from a fee only investment adviser to ensure that you cover all points with respect to your financial plan.

Harsh Roongta is a chartered accountant and Sebi-registered investment expert