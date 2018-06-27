Submitted by aditya.chaturve... on
Change in bowling, Thompson replaces Rankin.
Dhawan gets his first boundary!
The left-hander steps out and lofts it to the long-off boundary.
SIX!
Dhawan is in the mood today! Thompson tonked for a maximum over the long-on fence. The opener read the slower-one beauifully
India off to a solid start here.
IND - 28/0 after 3 overs.
INDvIRE, 1st T20 LIVE: Kuldeep, Chahal put India on top as Ireland chase 209
