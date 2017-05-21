What a final this has been! What an IPL season this has been!

Mumbai Indians are now the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a pulsating final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was counted out by most after opting to bat first and managing just 129 runs. But the two-times champions showed their might by restricting RPS to 128 and winning by one run.

It was an all-round bowling effort that saw MI snatch victory from the jaws of defeated. Lasith Malinga came good at the big stage, Jasprit Bumrah dealt the killer blow by removing Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Mitchell Johnson held his nerve in the final over.

But it was all made possible by a magnificent innings under pressure by Krunal Pandya. Despite the constant loss of wickets at the other end, the all-rounder refused to give in. He held fort and played a gritty knock of 47 from 38 balls.

RPS skipper Steve Smith played a valiant knock of 51, but MI were not going to be denied their third IPL trophy.