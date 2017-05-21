Follow live commentary of the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) put in a dominating performance with the ball to restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a meagre 129 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss in Hyderabad and had no doubts in deciding to bat first. However, from there on it was all RPS.

Jaydev Unadkat gave the Steve Smith-led side a brilliant start by removing the openers in quick succession.

After losing seven wickets with just 79 on the board, it was left to all-rounder Krunal Pandya to play a mature hand and give his bowlers some runs to bowl at.

RPS have one hand on the trophy after a top-class performance with the ball. But will MI make a match out of their modest total?