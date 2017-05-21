Follow live commentary of the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.
Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) is facing an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Two-time champions Mumbai is playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final.
If today's match between Mumbai Indians and RP Supergiant gets tied, the trophy should be given to Lonavala #IPLfinal
Outstanding combinations:
Laurel- Hardy
Jai -Veeru
Smith- Dhoni#IPLfinal
#IPLFinal Match To Hum Tabhi Jeet Gaye The Jab... #IPL #MIvRPS #RPSvMI #RohitSharma #Dhoni #DilSay #DimagSay #BingPredicts #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/OV6lVPPVdp
.@mipaltan fans right now!! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/ySe5pb06rk
One brother down. One to go! #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/FB6N0SIs53
#RPSvsMi #Iplfinal so far. pic.twitter.com/SZtVujaeWn
Shardul finds Karn's edge, but Christian fails to hold on to the catch aT second slip.
The batsman thinks the ball has gone past the fielder and starts off for a single.
Christian, though, had the ball close to him and threw it towards the striker's end. An alert Shardul ran up to the stumps, collected the ball and knocked off the bails.
Hara-kiri from Mi! They are 80/7 from 14.3 overs.
RO-HIT it into Shardul's hands and he balances like YING YANG!
MI now 56-4 #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/WUiu07p5SK
Throwback #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/nueeEug3tp
Will Pollard score runs in today's #IPLFinal?#RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/B8B0QgEzFn
Biryani is never an option #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/bayvljkIvS
This final looks like a match between Pune and scars inflicted by Pune.#IPLfinal
When the lights comes ON #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/zTapRgAfuO
#IPLfinal - Do we have a football manager on a cricket field? - @SPFleming7 #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/fnAZUEQHv9
Sorry, it was so fast that even the reaction meter couldn't track the time! #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/IhdI2JaJsQ
Right from the middle #WinReady #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/3FSpN0t4O6
Rohit's 4 boundaries in the 6th have upgraded a truly horrible powerplay into a somewhat dismal powerplay #IPLfinal
Have I missed something here...? This a Test Match? #IPL10final
Throwback #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/UhSiJwdiuc
Super catch by the Supergiant! @JUnadkat #IPLfinal #RPSvMI #RangWahiJungNayi pic.twitter.com/rI7qDI8YBC
Perfect setting for the big occasion. #CricketMeriJaan #IPLfinal #MI pic.twitter.com/IUuAswpZQW
MI XI: L Simmons, P Patel, RG Sharma, A Rayudu, K Pollard, H Pandya, K Pandya, M Johnson, K Sharma, J Bumrah, L Malinga
RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith, MS Dhoni, M Tiwary, D Christian, W Sundar, L Ferguson, A Zampa, S Thakur, J Unadkat
