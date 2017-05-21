Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) is facing an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Two-time champions Mumbai is playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final.