IPL 2017 Final | Mumbai Indians v/s Rising Pune Supergiant: Live commentary and score

alt Aditya Chaturvedi | Sun, 21 May 2017-07:25pm , Hyderabad , DNA webdesk

Follow live commentary of the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) is facing an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Two-time champions Mumbai is playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final.

21:45 PM

RPS have one hand on the trophy after a top-class performance with the ball.

But will MI make a match out of their meagre total?

Stay tuned with us to find out.

We'll be back after a short break!

21:43 PM

Krunal perishes off the last ball of the innings.

But what an exceptional innings he has played in this final - 47 off 38.

MI finish at 129/8 from their 20 overs.

21:40 PM

Four, then a six.

Krunal is turning it on.

What a fight he has put up for MI tonight!

21:37 PM

SIX!

Krunal sends one into the crowd. The Gujarat lad has been MI's stand-out performer tonight.

Meanwhile, Unadkat finishes his spell - 2 wickets for 19 runs from his four overs.

MI - 115/7 from 19 overs.

How much will they add in the last six balls?

21:36 PM
21:33 PM

13 runs from the 18th over bowled by Christian.

Just what MI needed!

21:32 PM
21:30 PM

SIX!

Against the run of play, Mitchell Johnson flat-bats one for six over long-on.

MI could do with a couple of more of these!

21:29 PM

Just 4 from Unadkat's third over.

Can MI get in a couple of big overs to give their bowlers something to bowl at?

MI - 92/7 from 17 overs.

21:23 PM
21:21 PM
21:15 PM

Shardul finds Karn's edge, but Christian fails to hold on to the catch aT second slip.

The batsman thinks the ball has gone past the fielder and starts off for a single.

Christian, though, had the ball close to him and threw it towards the striker's end. An alert Shardul ran up to the stumps, collected the ball and knocked off the bails.

Hara-kiri from Mi! They are 80/7 from 14.3 overs.

21:12 PM

Another one goes down!

This time it's Karn Sharma.

What is happening here?1

21:08 PM

Hardik Pandya out!

Dan Christian traps him plumb in front.

Poor shot from the all-rounder, played right across the line to a straight delivery.

21:06 PM
21:04 PM

Krunal smashes Zampa for a six. The left-hander is carrying forward his good form from Qualifier 2.

Pandya brother holding fort now.

MI - 76/5 after 13 overs.

20:58 PM

Pollard out!

Unbelievable captaincy by the Smith-Dhoni combo. Kept a fielder straight behind the bowler, in front of the sight-screen.

Pollard went for another big one, found the fielder standing at the boundary.

20:57 PM

First ball six!

Pollard is away.

The audacity to play such a shot on your first ball in the final!

20:54 PM

Rohit out!'

Zampa tosses one up, Rohit goes for a maximum, Shardul takes a fine catch at the boundary.

Was this the final nail in the coffin?

Kieron Pollard comes out to have a bat.

MI - 56/4 from 10.1 overs.

20:51 PM
20:47 PM

Time for the first strategic time-out of the final.

RPS have taken this game by the scruff of its neck and won the first round convincingly.

MI - 50/3 after 9 overs.

20:46 PM
20:39 PM

WICKET!

Rayudu run-out by a brilliant direct-hit from captain Steve Smith at mid-off.

Awful running between the wickets from Rayudu, took forever to complete the single.

Krunal Pandya comes out to bat.

MI - 41/3 from 7.2 overs.

20:36 PM
20:33 PM

Another one goes to the fence!

Rayudu cuts Adam Zampa past point for four.

20:32 PM

Four boundaries in the sixth over!

Rohit is completely dominating Lockie Ferguson at the moment.

MI doubled their score in this over, they are 32/2 from 6 overs.

End of the Powerplay.

20:27 PM

RPS are running away with the game!

Shardul gives just five from his first over.

Can Rohit do something special for his team tonight?

MI - 16/2 from 5 overs.

20:25 PM
20:24 PM
20:22 PM
20:19 PM

Rohit Sharma is the new man.

Unadkat has turned the game on its head in his first two overs.

Two slower-balls - two wickets.

MI - 9/2 after 3 overs.

20:16 PM

OUT!

Unadkat is turning it on!

The left-arm pacer takes an absolutely stunning catch in his follow through to remove Simmons.

20:14 PM

Ambati Rayudu comes in at No.3.

Skipper Rohit Sharma holds himself back.

20:13 PM

WICKET!

Unadkat bowls a slower-ball, Parthiv goes for a pull but finds Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

20:12 PM

Sundar gives just four from his first over.

MI - 7/0 after 2 overs.

20:08 PM

Washington Sundar to share the new ball with Unadkat.

What a moment for the 17-year-old spinner!

20:07 PM

Just three runs off the first over.

Great start by Unadkat!

20:06 PM

First runs of the final.

Simmons takes a single after playing out three dot balls.

20:03 PM

Lendl Simmons has taken guard, Jaydev Unadkat has the ball.

The umpire says 'Play'.

Here we go!

20:01 PM

The red carpet has been put out.

The umpires are walking out on to the field.

The atmosphere in the stadium is electric!

20:00 PM
19:59 PM
19:34 PM

Both captain believe the wicket looks great and that batting first is the way to go.

Both teams are unchanged from the last match.

19:33 PM

MI captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat!

19:32 PM

The big day we've all been waiting for is finally here!

Hello and welcome to live commentary of the IPL 2017 final.

Tonight, Mumbai Indians take on the Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Aditya Chaturvedi