IPL 2017 Final | Mumbai Indians v/s Rising Pune Supergiant: Live commentary and score

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and his Rising Pune Supergiant counterpart Steve Smith pose with the IPL 10 trophy on the eve of the final in Hyderabad on Sunday
alt Aditya Chaturvedi | Sun, 21 May 2017-07:25pm , Hyderabad , DNA webdesk

Follow live commentary of the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky.

Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final.

20:14 PM

Ambati Rayudu comes in at No.3.

Skipper Rohit Sharma holds himself back.

20:13 PM

WICKET!

Unadkat bowls a slower-ball, Parthiv goes for a pull but finds Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

20:12 PM

Sundar gives just four from his first over.

MI - 7/0 after 2 overs.

20:08 PM

Washington Sundar to share the new ball with Unadkat.

What a moment for the 17-year-old spinner!

20:07 PM

Just two runs off the first over.

Great start by Unadkat!

20:06 PM

First runs of the final.

Simmons takes a single after playing out three dot balls.

20:03 PM

Lendl Simmons has taken guard, Jaydev Unadkat has the ball.

The umpire says 'Play'.

Here we go!

20:01 PM

The red carpet has been put out.

The umpires are walking out on to the field.

The atmosphere in the stadium is electric!

19:34 PM

Both captain believe the wicket looks great and that batting first is the way to go.

Both teams are unchanged from the last match.

19:33 PM

MI captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat!

19:32 PM

The big day we've all been waiting for is finally here!

Hello and welcome to live commentary of the IPL 2017 final.

Tonight, Mumbai Indians take on the Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Aditya Chaturvedi