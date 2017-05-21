Follow live commentary of the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.
Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.
Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky.
Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final.
MI XI: L Simmons, P Patel, RG Sharma, A Rayudu, K Pollard, H Pandya, K Pandya, M Johnson, K Sharma, J Bumrah, L Malinga
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017
RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith, MS Dhoni, M Tiwary, D Christian, W Sundar, L Ferguson, A Zampa, S Thakur, J Unadkat
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017