We have our finalists of IPL 2017. It's going to be Mumbai Indians against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai Indians (MI) put on a dominating display against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. A six-wicket victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw the Rohit Sharma-led side make it to their fourth final in IPL history.

Opting to bowl first, MI took control of proceedings from the outset. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma was excellent on the night, pickling up wickets at the top to rock KKR. Middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav tried to salvage the situation, but KKR were eventually shot out for a meagre 107.

After losing some early wickets, Krunal Pandya came in and played a mature hand to guide the two-time champions to victory.

MI will now face Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final at Hyderabad on Sunday. This will be the fourth time the two teams will come face to face in IPL 2017. With RPS having won all three contests until now, MI will be desperate to turn the tide.