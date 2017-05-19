Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
IPL 2017, Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians v/s Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Commentary, Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KK

IPL 2017: Karn Sharma, Krunal Pandya make short work of KKR, power MI to fourth final

Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 10 Qualifier 2 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday
alt Aditya Chaturvedi | Fri, 19 May 2017-07:59pm , Bengaluru , DNA webdesk

We have our finalists of IPL 2017. It's going to be Mumbai Indians against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai Indians (MI) put on a dominating display against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. A six-wicket victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw the Rohit Sharma-led side make it to their fourth final in IPL history.

Opting to bowl first, MI took control of proceedings from the outset. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma was excellent on the night, pickling up wickets at the top to rock KKR. Middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav tried to salvage the situation, but KKR were eventually shot out for a meagre 107.

After losing some early wickets, Krunal Pandya came in and played a mature hand to guide the two-time champions to victory.

MI will now face Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final at Hyderabad on Sunday. This will be the fourth time the two teams will come face to face in IPL 2017. With RPS having won all three contests until now, MI will be desperate to turn the tide.

23:06 PM

That's it from us for now.

Hope you enjoyed our live coverage.

Do join us for the final on Sunday.

Until then, it's goodbye!

23:05 PM

This was just the performance MI needed going into the final against RPS on Sunday.

23:03 PM

That's it, MI win!

They have absolutely dominated KKR tonight.

23:01 PM

Krunal hits a sumptuous straight drive for four!

MI need just 3 runs to win now.

22:58 PM

Pollard pulls Rajpoot, the ball goes right through Colin de Grandhomme at deep square-leg for a four.

22:55 PM

Got to question the MI skipper's shot-selection.

Staying till the end should've been a priority for him.

MI - 91/4 from 13 overs.

22:52 PM

WICKET!

KKR remove Rohit against the run of play.

Tried to pull one for a flat six, found Rajpoot at deep square-leg instead.

Coulter-Nile picks up his first wicket.

Kieron Pollard walks in tio bat.

22:47 PM

Delicate late-cut from Krunal for four.

He's played a mature hand for MI tonight.

22:45 PM

Rohit goes big!

Sends one into the second tier.

Chawla goes for 16 off his final over.

MI cruising at 80/3 from 11 overs.

22:44 PM

Consecutive boundaries for Krunal!

​He's taking Chawla apart.

22:41 PM

Narine gives just 3 from his third over.

It's not about runs for KKR anymore, it's about getting wickets.

MI could well play out a couple of maidens at the moment. It wouldn't really make a difference to the outcome of the match.

22:37 PM

Another boundary!

Chawla bowls one way down the leg side, Krunal stays low and plays a fine sweep.

11 runs off the leg-spinner's third over. He had gone for just 7 off his first two.

KKR - 61/3 after 9 overs.

Time for a strategic time-out.

22:33 PM

Stunning cover-drive by Rohit.

Chawla tosses one up, Rohit leans in gently and creams the ball past covers for a boundary.

Lazy elegance at its best!

22:31 PM

50 comes up for MI after 8 overs.

They don't need to take any risks whatsoever at the moment.

22:27 PM

Krunal's turn to play a fine sweep. Gets a boundary.

Eight runs from Narine's second over.

MI - 44/3 from 7 overs.

22:25 PM

Rohit plays a fine sweep off Narine, gets two.

He's gotten out six times to a leggie this season.

With Narine and Chawla in the middle of good spells, Rohit will need to be careful.

Gambhir has brought in two slips!

22:21 PM

What a beauty from Chawla!

​Cleans Rayudu up with the ball of the day. Perfect leg-spinner's dismissal.

Is there a major twist on the cards tonight?

Krunal is the new man at the crease.

22:17 PM

Aggreassive captaincy by Gambhir, slip and leg-slip in place.

Just two runs off Narine's first over.

MI - 32/2 after 5 overs.

22:16 PM

Narine comes into the attack.

KKR need him to bowl a magic spell tonight.

22:13 PM

Two boundaries in the first two balls! Patel on song!

Gambhir packs the off-side field he goes through on-side. 

OUT!!! Edged on to the keeper!! Yadav removes Patel! He goes for 14 from 9.

MI-24/2 Overs- 2.5

22:13 PM

Skipper Rohit gets off the mark with a double.

Looking ahead at the final, and even the upcoming Champions Trophy, this is a good stage for Rohit to bat through the innings and get some runs under his belt.

22:06 PM

OUT!!! Chawla strikes. Simmons gone!  A simple LBW decision, as it would have crashed middle and off stump. He goes for 3 from 6 balls. 

MI-11/1 

22:04 PM

We are back at Bengaluru! Simmons on strike. Umesh Yadav with the ball.

Mis-field from Jaggi. A criminal offence defending such a low total! 2 runs leaked.

A flick of the thigh pad and that goes for a boundary! Fine Leg up and he has no chance to get that!

Another one crashes the fence! Consecutive FOURS for MI. A spendid cover drive from Patel.

MI- 11/0 Overs-1

21:42 PM

Can KKR make a game out of this?

Join us after a short break to find out!

21:41 PM

That's it! Malinga cleans up Ankit Rajpoot.

This has been a top-class performance by Mumbai Indians.

KKR shot out for 107 from 18.5 overs.

21:33 PM

Bumrah gets the key wicket of Yadav.

The right-hander pulled one hard, but only managed a top-edge. Malinga does well to hold on to a tough one at fine-leg.

Good knock from Yadav, he goes for 31 from 25.

21:30 PM

Nathan Coulter-Nile deposits a short one from Johnson into the crowd. Holes out to Hardik at deep mid-wicket a couple of balls later. Johnson wins the mini battle between the Aussies.

Umesh Yadav is the new man at the crease.

Hundred comes up for KKR, they are 101/8 from 17 overs.

21:26 PM

Piyush Chawla goes for a maximum, only manages to find Ambati Rayudu at mid-off.

Johnson picks up his first wicket of the night.

21:23 PM

Excellent first over from Hardik. Just 4 from it.

KKR - 92/6 from 16 overs.

21:18 PM

Karn gives away 16 runs from his four overs and picks up four wickets. His best figures in the IPL.

Man of the Match performance by the leg-spinner.

21:16 PM

Karn comes back into the attack, picks up another wicket.

This time it's Jaggi. The right-hander was looking like he's cutting loose, but holes out to Johnson at long-on.

Time for another strategic time-out.

KKR - 87/6 from 14.5 overs.

21:08 PM

Jaggi gets into the act, slogs Malinga for a four over square-leg.

21:06 PM

Another sweep by Yadav against Krunal, another one goes to the boundary.

Goes inside-out over covers the next ball, result the same.

Good batting by the Mumbaikar. He will need to bat till the end if KKR are to get a competitive total.

KKR - 71/5 after 13 overs.

20:59 PM

Finally Jaggi strikes one for four.

Nice cover-drive to greet Johnson back into the attack.

20:57 PM

Ishank Jaggi is struggling to meet the middle of his bat at the moment.

He has scored 10 from 20 balls.

KKR - 53/5 from 11 overs.

20:55 PM

SIX!

Suryakumar Yadav sweeps Krunal for a flat six.

KKR needed that desperately.

20:49 PM

Another brilliant over by Karn. Just three from it.

20:44 PM

Krunal Pandya comes into the attack and keeps the momentum going for his side. Just 5 runs off his first over.

Time for the first strategic time-out of the night.

KKR in tatters at 36/5 from 8 overs.

20:42 PM

What a spell this is by Karn.

He will be on a hat-trick on the first ball of his next over.

The leggie is making MI's decision to play him instead of Bhajji look like a masterstroke!

20:39 PM

What is happening here?1

Colin de Grandhomme perishes. Karn traps him in front to pick up his third wicket.

This is turning into an absolute demolition job by MI.

KKR have lost half their side for 31 runs after 7 overs.

20:38 PM

OUT!

This time it's Gambhir!

The skipper smashes one straight to Hardik Pandya at deep mid-wicket.

Poor shot-selection considering the situation.

Karn picks up another one.

20:35 PM

Much needed boundary for KKR.

Gambhir dances down the track and drives Karn for a four over covers.

20:34 PM

What an over from Bumrah!

A wicket-maiden for the pacer from Gujarat.

He's well on his way to becoming the best limited-overs bowler in the world.

20:31 PM

Another one goes down!

Bumrah traps Uthappa in front.

What a start this is turning out to be for MI!

KKR in desperate need for some damage control.

20:28 PM

A lot of eyes will be on Karn tonight.

The leg-spinner is the reason why MI veteran Harbhajan Singh has been dropped.

Meanwhile, local boy Robin Uthappa walks in next to have a bat.

KKR - 25/2 after 5 overs.

20:26 PM

WICKET!

Karn sends Narine packing.

The West Indian steps out of his crease to go for a big one, gets stumped after missing the ball by a mile. Parthiv Patel makes no mistake behind the stump.

20:23 PM

Good comeback from the veteran Sri Lankan pacer.

Nine runs from his first over.

Malinga been off-colour this season, MI will hope he comes good tonight.

Karn Sharma comes into the attack.

KKR - 22/1 from 4 overs.

20:22 PM

What a shot from Sunil Narine!

Leans on the back-foot, and flicks Lasith Malinga for a maximum over square-leg.

20:16 PM

Trademark cover-drive by Gambhir against Johnson.

Ball races away to the boundary.

20:14 PM

Bumrah beats KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir on the last two balls of his first over.

Top start by the pacer, just two runs and a wicket from his six balls.

KKR - 5/1 after 2 overs.

20:10 PM

WICKET!

Bumrah removes Lynn.

The super aggressive Australian opener was struggling since the first ball he faced tonight. Tried to smash one for a six, but only managed to find Kieron Pollard at long-on.

Just the start MI were looking for!

20:09 PM

Considering the rainy weather forecast, MI captain Rohit Sharma had no hesitation to bowl first after winning the toss.

The team batting second always has an advantage in such situations. It's good to have a target to chase down. Looking at all the uncertainties, makes life much easier.

20:05 PM

Tremendous start by Mitchell Johnson for Mumbai Indians.

Bowls four dot balls first up to Chris Lynn, gets a top-edge on the fifth.

KKR - 3/0 after the first over.

20:04 PM
20:03 PM

Hello and welcome to live commentary from Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017.

Tonight, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders go head-to-head in Bengaluru.

The winner, of course, will go on to face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.

alt
Aditya Chaturvedi