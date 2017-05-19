Follow live commentary of Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be eager to avenge their twin defeats in the league stage when they face old foes Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifer 2 in Bengaluru on Friday.

KKR have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against MI, who notched up twin victories over their rivals in the league stage of the tournament this year.

Mumbai are coming into the match after a 20-run defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant, while KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets via Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-truncated eliminator.