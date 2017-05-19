Essel Group 90 years
IPL 2017, Qualifier 2 | Mumbai Indians v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Live commentary and score

Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 10 Qualifier 2 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday
Fri, 19 May 2017-07:59pm , Bengaluru

Follow live commentary of Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians (MI) completely blew away the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting line-up in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Considering the rainy weather forecast at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, MI skipper Rohit Sharma had no hesitation in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.

It was one way traffic from the get go as MI bowlers made a mockery of the KKR batting. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets in a brilliant spell.

For Gautam Gambhir's side, it was only middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav who managed to play a decent knock. The two-times champions will have to do something special with the ball if they are to make it to the final.

21:42 PM

Can KKR make a game out of this?

Join us after a short break to find out!

21:41 PM

That's it! Malinga cleans up Ankit Rajpoot.

This has been a top-class performance by Mumbai Indians.

KKR shot out for 107 from 18.5 overs.

21:33 PM

Bumrah gets the key wicket of Yadav.

The right-hander pulled one hard, but only managed a top-edge. Malinga does well to hold on to a tough one at fine-leg.

Good knock from Yadav, he goes for 31 from 25.

21:30 PM

Nathan Coulter-Nile deposits a short one from Johnson into the crowd. Holes out to Hardik at deep mid-wicket a couple of balls later. Johnson wins the mini battle between the Aussies.

Umesh Yadav is the new man at the crease.

Hundred comes up for KKR, they are 101/8 from 17 overs.

21:26 PM

Piyush Chawla goes for a maximum, only manages to find Ambati Rayudu at mid-off.

Johnson picks up his first wicket of the night.

21:23 PM

Excellent first over from Hardik. Just 4 from it.

KKR - 92/6 from 16 overs.

21:18 PM

Karn gives away 16 runs from his four overs and picks up four wickets. His best figures in the IPL.

Man of the Match performance by the leg-spinner.

21:16 PM

Karn comes back into the attack, picks up another wicket.

This time it's Jaggi. The right-hander was looking like he's cutting loose, but holes out to Johnson at long-on.

Time for another strategic time-out.

KKR - 87/6 from 14.5 overs.

21:08 PM

Jaggi gets into the act, slogs Malinga for a four over square-leg.

21:06 PM

Another sweep by Yadav against Krunal, another one goes to the boundary.

Goes inside-out over covers the next ball, result the same.

Good batting by the Mumbaikar. He will need to bat till the end if KKR are to get a competitive total.

KKR - 71/5 after 13 overs.

20:59 PM

Finally Jaggi strikes one for four.

Nice cover-drive to greet Johnson back into the attack.

20:57 PM

Ishank Jaggi is struggling to meet the middle of his bat at the moment.

He has scored 10 from 20 balls.

KKR - 53/5 from 11 overs.

20:55 PM

SIX!

Suryakumar Yadav sweeps Krunal for a flat six.

KKR needed that desperately.

20:49 PM

Another brilliant over by Karn. Just three from it.

20:44 PM

Krunal Pandya comes into the attack and keeps the momentum going for his side. Just 5 runs off his first over.

Time for the first strategic time-out of the night.

KKR in tatters at 36/5 from 8 overs.

20:42 PM

What a spell this is by Karn.

He will be on a hat-trick on the first ball of his next over.

The leggie is making MI's decision to play him instead of Bhajji look like a masterstroke!

20:39 PM

What is happening here?1

Colin de Grandhomme perishes. Karn traps him in front to pick up his third wicket.

This is turning into an absolute demolition job by MI.

KKR have lost half their side for 31 runs after 7 overs.

20:38 PM

OUT!

This time it's Gambhir!

The skipper smashes one straight to Hardik Pandya at deep mid-wicket.

Poor shot-selection considering the situation.

Karn picks up another one.

20:35 PM

Much needed boundary for KKR.

Gambhir dances down the track and drives Karn for a four over covers.

20:34 PM

What an over from Bumrah!

A wicket-maiden for the pacer from Gujarat.

He's well on his way to becoming the best limited-overs bowler in the world.

20:31 PM

Another one goes down!

Bumrah traps Uthappa in front.

What a start this is turning out to be for MI!

KKR in desperate need for some damage control.

20:28 PM

A lot of eyes will be on Karn tonight.

The leg-spinner is the reason why MI veteran Harbhajan Singh has been dropped.

Meanwhile, local boy Robin Uthappa walks in next to have a bat.

KKR - 25/2 after 5 overs.

20:26 PM

WICKET!

Karn sends Narine packing.

The West Indian steps out of his crease to go for a big one, gets stumped after missing the ball by a mile. Parthiv Patel makes no mistake behind the stump.

20:23 PM

Good comeback from the veteran Sri Lankan pacer.

Nine runs from his first over.

Malinga been off-colour this season, MI will hope he comes good tonight.

Karn Sharma comes into the attack.

KKR - 22/1 from 4 overs.

20:22 PM

What a shot from Sunil Narine!

Leans on the back-foot, and flicks Lasith Malinga for a maximum over square-leg.

20:16 PM

Trademark cover-drive by Gambhir against Johnson.

Ball races away to the boundary.

20:14 PM

Bumrah beats KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir on the last two balls of his first over.

Top start by the pacer, just two runs and a wicket from his six balls.

KKR - 5/1 after 2 overs.

20:10 PM

WICKET!

Bumrah removes Lynn.

The super aggressive Australian opener was struggling since the first ball he faced tonight. Tried to smash one for a six, but only managed to find Kieron Pollard at long-on.

Just the start MI were looking for!

20:09 PM

Considering the rainy weather forecast, MI captain Rohit Sharma had no hesitation to bowl first after winning the toss.

The team batting second always has an advantage in such situations. It's good to have a target to chase down. Looking at all the uncertainties, makes life much easier.

20:05 PM

Tremendous start by Mitchell Johnson for Mumbai Indians.

Bowls four dot balls first up to Chris Lynn, gets a top-edge on the fifth.

KKR - 3/0 after the first over.

20:04 PM
20:03 PM

Hello and welcome to live commentary from Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017.

Tonight, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders go head-to-head in Bengaluru.

The winner, of course, will go on to face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.

