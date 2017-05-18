Gautam Gambhir plays a captain's knock to take KKR home in a truncated game.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a rain-marred Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Thursday.
KKR put in a dominating performance to restrict SRH for a paltry 128 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, both teams had to wait for a few hours after the first innings to step out on the field again. Due to the consistent rainfall, the match was truncated and KKR needed 48 to win in eight overs with all ten wickets in hand.
After losing three wickets in the first two overs, it was left to captain Gautam Gambhir and Ishank Jaggi to take KKR through.
Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. The Australian pacer picked up three wickets for 20 runs from his four overs.
Rain Update
- The rain has reduces to a steady drizzle in Bengaluru.
- There is no reserve day for the Eliminator and Qualifier matches. There is one, though, for the final.
- If the match gets washed out, then SRH go through to Qualifier 2 as they finished higher than KKR in the league.
- The cut-off timings for the match to start are:
For a full 20 over game - 11.52 pm (IST - Wednesday, May 17)
For a five over game - 00.58 am (IST - Thursday, May 18)
For a Super Over - 01.20 am (IST - Thursday, May 18)
- If the match is reduced to a five over contest, then the revised target for KKR will be 41 runs.
