Youth held in Mumbai for stabbing dog till death

The Antop hill police on Thursday have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a dog with a knife.

According to the Antop Hill police, the accused has been identified as Venkatesh Devendra who over some family quarrel attacked on his brother's wife, Rohini Devendra with a knife, To save herself Sumati fled from the spot and entered into the neighboring house of Rohini Devendra where the dog was sleeping.

Venkatesh was following Rohini and when he reached the neighboring house where the dog was sleeping, the dog tried to prevent him from entering in Sumat's house. When Venkatesh still forcefully attempted to enter the house, the dog then bit the accused. when in a fit of rage, accused stabbed the knife into the dog due to which the dog died on the spot.

"We received the complaint from the dog's owner about it when we arrested the accused from his house," said Nasir Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector of Antop Hill Police station.