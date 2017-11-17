Youth gets 3-yr jail for mobile theft in train

The court also held that as such incidents are in trend, and such cases need to be dealt with an iron hand rather than granting release on probation.

A 21-year-old Mahim resident who was found guilty in a mobile theft case, registered by the Bandra Railway police station, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by the Session's court. The court, in its orders, refused to release the accused on probation claiming that the only place to improve himself is the jail and that the accused could take this as a lesson. The court also held that as such incidents are in trend, and such cases need to be dealt with an iron hand rather than granting release on probation.

The court held, "The act of the accused regarding dealing a blow on the hand of the passenger who was travelling on a local train is certainly a serious one. It was dangerous to the safety of the passenger. He has committed this act with a knowledge and intention to obtain wrongful gains, irrespective of the safety of the passenger. Considering this, the accused is to be dealt with an iron hand instead of extending the benefit of probation. There is a possibility of obtaining vocational training in the jail if he desires. In my view punishment is the only way to allow him to improve himself."

A crime had been registered with the Bandra Railway police against Alex Joseph by Santa Cruz resident Divakar Jha. According to Jha, on June 12, 2017, he had boarded a local train from Mahim station. When the train reached Bandra, the accused, who was on a train heading towards Churchgate dealt a blow on Jha's hand and his mobile phone fell down. Meanwhile, on the same day, the railway police caught the accused while he was trying to commit theft and recovered the phone from him.

The court order

