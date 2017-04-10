Writing's on the wall for graffiti gang in city

Unsightly graffiti scrawled across city walls at several locations has created curiosity among citizens. Thought to be the work of a new graffiti gang, the Mumbai police is now on the lookout for its members.

"Bachna Hai Toh Aye Mere Dost, Aao Khelo mendicot (If you want to survive my friend, let's play mendicot — a card game)," has been scrawled across walls in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. These messages can be found at Tilak Bridge in Dadar, Shivaji Park, Kirti College, Dadar Chowpatty, on the walls near Indu Mill Compound, Ruparel College in Matunga, Kings Circle in Matunga, outside Mahim Station, near Police Colony in Mahim, Senapati Bapat Marg, Sion Bridge, below Chunabhatti Bridge, Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar, Tilak Nagar, and Navi Mumbai.

While youth use graffiti to vent their anger and angst, the gang seems to be sending out a message of caution. Even social media is abuzz with Twitter users wondering what the writing on the wall means. Ramakant Biradar, Assistant Commissioner of G/North Ward, said he has taken cognizance of the issue and is planning to write to the Mumbai police to scan CCTV footage of various areas, and probe into the matter.

"I have seen this message scrawled across a number of walls in the city. We have not received a complaint yet, but will continue our search for the gang members. We want to decipher the hidden meaning behind the message," said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 5. Pravin Padwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 3, said he is not aware about a graffiti gang. Ashok Dudhe, Mumbai Police Spokesperson, said, "Necessary action will be taken".