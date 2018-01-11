Worli flea market to host Kala Ghoda gallery artists

The Worli flea market will have 35 participants of the Kala Ghoda Open Art gallery, which is a joint initiative by BMC and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The participants will exhibit caricature, sculptures, pottery, warli painting, jewellery, puppet making, magic shows and Bollywood auditions. The market will be organised over the weekend.

A flea market is a bazaar held outdoor/in open air to sell articles and antiques at low rates. The bazaar will also have food trucks exhibiting global and native flavors for enthusiasts.

MTDC, in its Mumbai Shopping festival 2018, for the first time is creating the flea market which will be in Worli, Powai and Malad. In Worli, the bazaar is being organised on January 13 and 14 from 4 pm to 10 pm on the Worli sea face promenade.

MTDC expects around 5000 visitors to the flea market. Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism, said, “The participants from the Kala Ghoda open art gallery and Mumbai Shopping festival 2018 is a new podium for budding artists to exibit their talents and the visitors will definitely get discover the hidden talent in form of art. There shopping and entertainment programmes for visitors and buyers”.