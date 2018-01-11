Trending#

India vs South Africa

Mumbai Fire

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

World Bank (WB)

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Mumbai
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Worli flea market to host Kala Ghoda gallery artists

DNA


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Thursday 11 January 2018 5:55 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
The Worli flea market will have 35 participants of the Kala Ghoda Open Art gallery, which is a joint initiative by BMC and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The participants will exhibit caricature, sculptures, pottery, warli painting, jewellery, puppet making, magic shows and Bollywood auditions. The market will be organised over the weekend.

 
A flea market is a bazaar held outdoor/in open air to sell articles and antiques at low rates. The bazaar will also have food trucks exhibiting global and native flavors for enthusiasts. 

 
MTDC, in its Mumbai Shopping festival 2018, for the first time is creating the flea market which will be in Worli, Powai and Malad. In Worli, the bazaar is being organised on January 13 and 14 from 4 pm to 10 pm on the Worli sea face promenade.

 
MTDC expects around 5000 visitors to the flea market. Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism, said, “The participants from the Kala Ghoda open art gallery and Mumbai Shopping festival 2018 is a new podium for budding artists to exibit their talents and the visitors will definitely get discover the hidden talent in form of art. There shopping and entertainment programmes for visitors and buyers”.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story