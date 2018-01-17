Work on reducing prices of sanitary napkins: Bombay High Court to govt

The state government was on Tuesday asked by the Bombay High Court to work on reducing the prices of sanitary napkins and spread awareness about their use.

A division bench of Justices N H Patil and N W Sambre said it was an important issue affecting half the population, for which steps have to be taken proactively. The observation came during the hearing of a PIL filed by NGO Shetty Women Welfare Foundation, which raised the issue of non-availability of sanitary napkins for over 80 per cent of women, because of lack of awareness or high prices. The petition also challenged the 12 per cent GST on sanitary napkins.

The court also suggested to the government to promote Indian manufacturers having larger output, thus the supply will be more and from various suppliers, thereby bring down prices on its own. It said, “First step is (creating) effective awareness and the second step is making the napkins available at a subsidised rate.”

It asked the government to check if guidelines can be formed and issued to gram panchayats, to promite use of napkins among rural women.

To address the issue of taxes under GST, the judges said it would be better if the Additional Solicitor General, assisted the court, on the next hearing date, after two weeks.