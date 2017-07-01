Women's Comission records Byculla inmates' statements

The State Commission for Women began their probe into the death of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye on Thursday. An interaction with the women inmates revealed that on the day of the incident, Shetye, was first beaten up by a jailer and five female guards, and was left to die inside the barrack as she screamed for help.

During lunch time, Shetye had confronted Manisha Pokharkar, the jailer, regarding little food provided to the barrack. An agitated Pokharkar then ordered the five other jail staff to teach Shetye a lesson for complaining.

"The prisoners have alleged that the victim was first assaulted brutally. A baton was used for the assault and she was dragged from one barrack to another and was left to die even when she was bleeding profusely. The inmates demanded that the accused involved should be arrested immediately," said Dr Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, State Women's Commission.

Meanwhile, the Nagpada police is yet to register a complaint against the jail staffers for assaulting and threatening Indrani Mukerjea.

Sources in the crime branch revealed that Indrani Mukerjea refused to register her statement as she had already made a statement in front of the magistrate. Jagdish Sahil, Senior Inspector of crime branch unit 3, said, "We will take the statements of the persons willing to become a witness in the case."